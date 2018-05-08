She thought she was finally getting her husband back, just for him to suddenly change his mind and tell her he would be filing the annulment papers she had signed. Now, desperate to get Liam back before it is too late, Steffy will turn to Wyatt for help on the Tuesday, May 8 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was elated when Liam (Scott Clifton) sent her roses that seemed to indicate he was ready to come home and give their marriage another chance. However, in an unexpected twist on the CBS soap, Liam then changed his mind, indicating he knew that she was still sleeping with Bill (Don Diamont) behind his back, and he was officially done.

Now, Steffy is left trying to figure out where he got the idea from that she had been with Bill again, and as she tries to see if there’s any hope for her marriage, she will summon Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to her house to see if he has any answers—and if he will help her convince Liam to rethink his position on the matter.

“You have to convince Liam there is nothing going on between Bill and me,” she says in a preview clip for the episode.

However, Wyatt may not be the best person for her to ask for help from, as he is the reason Liam confronted her in the first place. He went to Liam and told him that his wife was still sleeping with their father after he witnessed what appeared to be an illicit rendezvous between the pair at the Spencer offices. He may not be willing to help Steffy out since he is convinced as well that she has been continuing the affair.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

What none of them have figured out yet though is that Bill set things up to intentionally look that way—even though that wasn’t the truth. He has enacted a new plan to guarantee that he would get Steffy for himself, which involved taking advantage of a situation and setting it up to look like they had been together. He then made it so Wyatt would see the scene, assume the worst, and tell Liam.

Though Steffy has still refused to be with Bill, in all other ways, the plan has worked, and Liam has even decided to move on—by proposing to and making love with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Now, as the two plan their future together, Liam will declare that he never intends to let Steffy be a factor again, as he won’t let himself lose Hope this time.

“I’m not kidding Hope,” he says in the clip. “I’m not letting you go ever again.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.