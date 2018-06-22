She was stunned to learn that Bill was threatening her with blackmail to keep her and Liam from being together. However, when Taylor unexpectedly shows up at her home with new fears and concerns, Steffy may find herself forced to go along with her father-in-law's plot on the Friday, June 22 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was already stunned when Bill (Don Diamont) snuck into the home she and Liam (Scott Clifton) are once again sharing on the CBS soap and informed her that she wasn't going to remarry his son but would wind up marrying him. She was infuriated when she realized he planned to make her his wife through blackmail—by threatening that if she married Liam or told him what Bill had said, he would send her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) to jail.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Bill has the upper hand in the situation because he has been keeping the truth about the night he was shot a secret. He told the police that it was someone he didn't know because Steffy begged him not to reveal the truth—that Taylor was the one who tried to kill him. She has been receiving help ever since, but with just one word from Bill, that can change.

Now, already on edge because of his threats, knowing they can and will be promises, Steffy will learn what she needs to do after Taylor unexpectedly shows up at her door and is clearly rattled. It will be when she speaks with her mother that she realizes how genuinely worried Taylor is about going to prison, and that Bill may have already made good on his threats by warning Taylor about her potential impending fate.

"If you can talk to Bill and you can get some kind of reassurance that I'm not going to end up in prison," Taylor asks in a preview clip for the episode.

If she realizes her mother is genuinely worried she could be sent to prison, Steffy may realize she has no choice, and her decision about what she has to do with her future will officially be made.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.