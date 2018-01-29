He has made her aware that he wants to be with her and have a future with her, but Steffy will remain determined to find a way to win Liam back, shattering Bill's hopes in the process on the Monday, Jan. 29 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After learning that Liam (Scott Clifton) had asked Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for an annulment of their marriage, Bill (Don Diamont) decided to come clean with his pregnant daughter-in-law about his feelings for her. After being warned by her father that if he went near her again he'd regret it, Bill headed to the house on the CBS soap. He told Steffy that while he was fine being a grandfather to the baby, he would also want to be a stepfather if she'd have him.

Photo: CBS

However, as he maintains that the future could be bright with them as a couple, Steffy will assert that she only has one future in mind, and it is one where she and Liam move past her betrayal and get back together.

"You and that baby are my priority," Bill says in a preview clip.

"I'm not giving up on the man I love," Steffy replies.

However, Steffy will likely have competition when it comes to Liam now, because while he does seem truly finished with her overall, she knows she can find a way to win him over eventually, as she has done in the past. But, she won't be the only vying for his affections. Not only is Sally (Courtney Hope) already hoping to win him over, Hope (Annika Noelle) is back in town as well, and while she initially seemed keen on helping him and Steffy out, she now also knows why Liam left his pregnant wife, and could be motivated to use it to win him back too.

For now though, she will remain focused on how the situation affected Liam, especially considering that Bill was the one to bring the betrayal on.

"For a father to do that to his own son," she says with a disgusted tone.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.