She has vowed to find a way to overcome his threats and finally get the happily-ever-after ending she wants for her life, but Steffy will once again be surprised as Bill makes another assertion regarding his hopes for a future together on the Tuesday. June 26 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were finally going to have an official reunion by marrying again on the CBS soap, but the new parents’ plans have quickly changed. Following a visit from Bill (Don Diamont) where he threatened to send Steffy’s mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) to prison for trying to kill him if she married Liam, Steffy has delayed their plans. She has also warned Bill that she won’t let him get away with trying to manipulate things any longer as well, but he will once again surprise her by insisting that everything he has done, no matter how evil it seems, has been for her.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Now, as he continues trying to win her over, he will attempt to get her to admit that there is something that feels more right between them than what she often feels with Liam.

“Don’t you feel a sense of peace and fulfillment that you have never felt before?” Bill asks in a preview clip for the episode. “That you have never felt with Liam?”

Steffy will once again deny that she feels any such way, and will likely to keep to her vow of trying to think of some way to keep Bill away from her once and for all.

Meanwhile, Liam has returned to the Forrester offices to let Hope (Annika Noelle) know he will work on her line again as a consultant for the charity component. However, as talk once again circles back to how they almost married not that long ago, Hope will begin to question Steffy’s apparently sudden change of heart over being Liam’s wife again.

“She wanted to be your wife so bad, and now she wants you to wait?” Hope asks in the clip. “Why?”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.