She thought she was finally going to get everything she wanted, after giving birth to her daughter and reuniting with the man she loves. However, Steffy will quickly learn that the man who nearly tore her life apart will refuse to give her up that easily on the Thursday, June 21 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) finally reunited as a couple after she gave birth to their daughter, Kelly, and are even planning to marry again on the CBS soap. However, after Bill (Don Diamont) once again stormed into the house, forcing Steffy to admit that she was marrying Liam again, he quickly warned her that she wasn’t.

Now, as he reveals why she will instead end up with him, Steffy will be left to beg her father-in-law to let her be happy and have the life she wants with his son.

"Bill, you robbed me of my happiness my entire pregnancy," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "And I just want to be happy with my child."

However, Bill, who has been obsessed with her since their one-night stand and done everything in vain that he could to try and get her to be with him, won't relent. In fact, he may even decide to use the one thing he still has in his corner that could help him when it comes to forcing Steffy to be with him.

After news got out of their one-night stand, many people turned against Bill, and Steffy's mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) took her anger to an unexpected level. She attempted to kill Bill by shooting him, and he knows the truth. For now, he has kept that to himself, going with the story that he was shot by an unknown assailant. However, he may now reveal to Steffy that he intends to use that information, and will send Taylor to jail if she doesn't agree to be with him in the end.

Naturally, Steffy will be disgusted by the methods he is now resorting to in his quest to be with her.

"You are so selfish," she says in the clip.

However, it may also quickly become clear to Steffy that Bill means what he says, and this time, she may have no way out when it comes to his scheme.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.