He was stunned when he learned his daughter's marriage was over, but Ridge's shock will quickly turn to anger when he learns the reason why on the Friday, Jan. 19 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After hearing from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Liam (Scott Clifton) walked out on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) went to see his daughter on the CBS soap. Steffy then decided he deserved to know the truth about why her marriage fell apart so quickly, and is preparing to tell him about her affair with Bill (Don Diamont).

"What I did, it's something that I regret," she says in a preview clip.

Photo: CBS

Ridge will want to know what she could have possibly done that is not only eating her up inside, but was bad enough that Liam walked out on her while she was pregnant with their child. However, if she finally comes clean and tells him it was because she slept with Bill, who is not only Liam's father, but Brooke's ex and Ridge's longtime enemy, he won't be as concerned anymore.

Not only will Ridge likely be angry that his daughter could have gotten involved with a man he hates, but he will most definitely be seeing red and want to confront Bill. The two have had several nasty clashes in the past, and it's a sure bet they will once again do so after Ridge learns the truth.

Meanwhile, as Steffy comes clean about what happened, a face from her past, whom Ridge brought back to town in order to make Brooke happy, will pay Liam a visit at the hotel room he's been cooped up in since leaving his wife. Now, Liam will be floored when his other past love, Hope (Annika Noelle) arrives at his door for their first reunion in over three years, after she left L.A. in 2014 to cope with the trauma of her miscarriage and the end of her marriage to Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

He will be even more stunned when he learns how she found him, after she admits that she ran into Sally (Courtney Hope), who told her that she was concerned about him.

"I ran into Sally Spectra, and she told me that you were going through a hard time," she says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.