She was positive there was no way he could have shot his father and learned she was right when her mother confessed to the crime. Now, Steffy will try to find some way to convince Liam that he really wasn't behind the attempt on Bill's life, while still trying to keep Taylor safe on the Wednesday, April 18 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After Liam (Scott Clifton) told her he was the one who shot Bill (Don Diamont) on the CBS soap, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) became determined to prove he wasn't guilty. It didn't take long for her to get to the truth either, after she went to Bill and found her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) there, and learned from her that she was the one who had pulled the trigger. After begging with Bill to spare Taylor, he finally agreed not to get her sent to prison, and to stick with the story he told the cops about a stranger being the one who shot him. Now, Steffy has returned to Liam and will do whatever it takes to convince him that he's innocent.

Photo: Howard Wise for JPI Studios and CBS

"He knows it's what you want to hear," Liam maintains in a preview clip for the episode.

"You didn't shoot your father!" she replies. It's clear to him. He realizes that now."

Whether or not Steffy will be forced to tell him how she knows the truth, or why Bill seems to have become convinced Liam didn't shoot him remains to be seen, but whether or not she shares the truth with him, he may finally decide he is innocent after all. When he finally comes to that realization, he may find himself forever grateful to his estranged wife, and eager to thank her for believing in him like she did.

Meanwhile, Taylor will still be at Bill's, and while the two will be at a truce now with the truth out and Bill not pressing charges, he won't hesitate to remind Taylor that her motives for going after him were wrong, and both she and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) need to stop painting the night he and Steffy slept together as one where he took advantage, because it was always a consensual act.

"You and her father need to stop making Steffy a victim," he says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 pm. EDT on CBS.