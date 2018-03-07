He's angered and upset so many people on "The Bold and the Beautiful" with his ruthlessness and determination to do only what works for him. Now, one of his enemies has taken action against him, using Bill's own gun to shoot him in the back and leave him for dead on the CBS soap.

The big moment happened in the final seconds of the Tuesday, March 6 episode, as the power went out in Bill's (Don Diamont) house during a nasty storm. His security system was offline, leaving his gates to his mansion open. As he stared out his back door and sipped a drink, an unidentified person snuck into the house, took Bill's golden gun he had out on display, and shot him with it. The question is—who was the person pulling the trigger?

Bill had a number of enemies before the incident, with so many people wanting him dead for what he'd done to them or their loved ones in recent weeks and months. It genuinely could have been anyone, and because the scene was shot from the point of view of the shooter, there's no way to know just yet who will be the person responsible.

So who are the suspects? Take a look at the full list below to see who may or may not have tried to kill Bill Spencer.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye)

Photo: CBS

The prime suspect in the case will be a tie between Ridge and one other person, as they have the most motive for potentially being behind the attack. Ridge will certainly be the top suspect, as he was the last person known to see Bill before he was shot. Though he did leave Bill's home following their confrontation over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he did threaten him upon exiting, and Bill had even told Justin (Aaron D. Spears) over the phone that Ridge had been there. It all sets him up to have not only had motive to commit the crime but means as well.

Quinn Fuller-Forrester (Rena Sofer)

Photo: CBS

A preview clip for the March 7 episode also seems to indicate that Bill's ex very well may have committed the crime too. She has also threatened Bill recently, following his decision to try and remove Wyatt (Darin Brooks) from Spencer and strip him of everything he has because of his plans to marry Katie (Heather Tom). Quinn has been known to go to the dark side before, and has also potentially killed, all in the name of protecting her son. After she stormed out on Eric (John McCook), threatening to take Bill down, anything is possible.

Rick Forrester (Jacob Young)

After hearing from Pam (Alley Mills) about what Bill may have done to Steffy, Rick seemed ready to also embrace his dark side once again. He has wanted revenge on Bill ever since he exposed the truth about Maya (Karla Mosley) being transgender in all of his magazines and has also stormed off to confront him. Rick, when in an agitated state, is no stranger to picking up a gun and shooting, aiming a shot at Ridge and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) when the two first got together. His volatile nature could add him to the list of suspects, though it doesn't seem quite as likely that he would pull the trigger.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope)

Photo: CBS

Sally Spectra has prime motive for wanting Bill dead, because he recently informed her that he was not going to honor the promise to help Spectra rebuild, even though he was the one who destroyed them by blowing up their building. She still wasn't over things and had walked out on a dinner with her family while upset. Considering she has genuine hatred for Bill and didn't hesitate to pull a gun on him and shoot the model of his skyscraper, she could be a likely suspect for trying to kill again.

Wyatt Spencer

Photo: CBS

Wyatt and his father are officially finished with one another now, after Bill threatened to not only disown him, but to also sue Katie for full custody of their son, Will, in retaliation of their relationship. Sure enough, he had made good on his promise by sending papers to Katie about the custody battle. As he watched her freak out that Bill would take her son away from her, Wyatt decided he had enough, and also stormed out, saying his father wouldn't get away with what he's trying to do to them. Though Wyatt has never really toed the line when it came to taking things to the extreme, he is Quinn's son, and the ability to try and take down his enemy is something that could very well be in him.

Pam Douglas

Pam overheard ridge stating that Bill had taken advantage of Steffy, and quickly put the pieces together that the two had slept together. However, she misinterpreted Ridge's comments as meaning that Bill may have actually raped Pam's niece, not that they had slept together consensually, though Ridge felt Bill had still taken advantage of Steffy's vulnerable state at the time. Considering she is off her medication and decided her sister would never have allowed something so vile to go unpunished, she could have decided to take action as well.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)

Photo: CBS

Though she herself doesn't have a personal reason to go after Bill, Sheila may have gotten the idea planted in her head due to Ridge. She has made it clear she wants to get back into the Forrester family somehow, specifically back with Eric, and may have believed that Ridge telling her to kill Bill was his way of letting her know that if she did it, she would have her way in. If she could also find a way to implicate Quinn, who stands in her way when it comes to Eric, then she would have a clear motive. She also hadn't yet shown up for work that night at Il Giardino, which could mean she was stalking Bill at the Spencer Mansion, waiting for the opportunity to strike.

Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode)

Interestingly enough, Thomas is allegedly back in town after moving to New York to be with Caroline and their son, Douglas, after Bill had convinced him that Caroline was dying. Though he is yet to be seen on screen, and it is unclear just why he's back or why he wanted to see Bill at his office, if he has learned of all the ways Bill manipulated him to destroy his life, he could be back and out for blood.

Justin Barber

Photo: CBS

Though he is Bill's prime confidant, there is some evidence to suggest that Justin may also be the one who could have committed the crime. He is the one who Bill was making heir apparent to his company and everything else after he officially disowned Liam and Wyatt, and Justin called him to urge his speeding up the process of making it happen. He also really seemed to like sitting behind Bill's desk at Spencer, and even commented to himself that he was "finally at the top." Though he would be Bill's heir once the papers are signed, Justin is smart enough to know that things could change again, and eventually, either Wyatt or Liam could once again return and be given legal claim to their father's estate once more. If he wanted a guarantee he could never have his newfound power taken from him, Justin could have snuck over to Bill's as well, and opted to shoot—and maybe kill—his boss and friend. If the papers were signed, and Bill was dead, Justin would immediately become the new head of the Spencer empire as a result.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see who may have committed the crime.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.