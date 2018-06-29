He's been facing countless questions about his decision to get involved with Sally. Now, after his ex-wife, who is being forced to work with her, weighs in, Wyatt will jump to Sally's defense on the Friday, June 29 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) began to grow closer on the CBS soap, Wyatt asked Eric (John McCook) to give Sally a job at Forrester, despite the bad history she had with the company. Eric agreed to do so, giving her a position on Hope's (Annika Noelle) relaunch of the Hope For The Future line, but Sally's welcome to the company has not been a warm one.

Hope, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and several others have made it clear they don't want her there. Meanwhile, Wyatt has received doubt about his relationship from Liam (Scott Clifton) and Katie (Heather Tom). Now, after a visit to Forrester, where he learned Hope won't allow Sally to work as a designer and certainly doesn't want her anywhere near the company or the line, he will fight to defend his new girlfriend from the constant scrutiny—especially as Hope expresses doubt that they make a good couple.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for CBS

"Promise me you'll be careful," Hope says in a preview clip for the episode.

"Promise me you'll actually give her a chance," Wyatt replies.

Hope will continue expressing concern over Sally's work on the line, as well as her closeness with Wyatt, but he will refuse to accept it. However, what neither one of them knows is that Sally was eavesdropping and heard everything they said. Now, she will storm in to inform one or both of them that she doesn't need to be somewhere she's not wanted, nor does she need anyone coming to her defense.

"I don't need anything from you, or anyone for that matter," she says in the clip, "I can take care of myself, thank you very much."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.