Fans of the ongoing drama between the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, Spectra and Avant families will need to wait to find out how things will go for the families following their Christmas celebrations, as the newest episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will not air on Christmas Day.

While fans of "The Young and the Restless" will be able to see a brand-new episode on Christmas Day, the rest of the CBS Daytime lineup will consist of re-airing episodes, which are set to run in their usual time slots.

According to a press release from the network, the shows which will be affected by the decision to air repeats are "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Let's Make A Deal," "The Price Is Right" and "The Talk." However, while the soap opera chronicling the lives of the people behind the Forrester fashion house isn't airing a new episode, the repeat should be a Christmas-themed episode.

According to the programming schedule, the episode which will air in place of Season 31, Episode 69, will actually be the Christmas episode from Season 30.

"Back together again, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) enjoy the holidays with each other; Eric (John McCook) wants his family to sing at least one Christmas Carol together," the synopsis for the episode reads.

Fans of the show will remember that the Christmas celebrations were strained amongst the Forresters last year, as no one in the family was truly supportive of Eric's recent marriage to Quinn (Rena Sofer). This year's episode saw a change, as the family has since accepted her as his wife, and they were all once again reunited.

Of course, the show knows that while some fans may enjoy a look at the past for the Christmas Day episode, they will want to see where the current story continues to go starting on Tuesday's airing of the newest episode. Fans are likely the most eager to see Steffy learn the results of a paternity test she had conducted on the baby she is carrying, as she is currently unsure if the baby belongs to Liam or his father, Bill (Don Diamont).

"The Bold and the Beautiful" will resume airing with a new episode on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS