“The Bold Type” Season 2 returned last week, and it seems big things are happening for our ladies. While Jane recovers from being fired, Sutton will handle new responsibility — a situation Kat tries to work to her advantage in episode 3.

In a sneak-peek video from Freeform, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is put in charge of an accessories shoot in this episode, titled “The Scarlet Letter.” She wants to impress Oliver (Stephen Conrad Moore), who needs a new photographer. She already has a great potential hire in mind. Watch the video, which includes a dig at Sutton’s slut-shaming co-worker, below:

However, the situation will get complicated fast. “Sutton is in an awkward position when she is put in charge of hiring a photographer for an accessories shoot, and Kat (Aisha Dee) asks her to hire Adena (Nikohl Boosheri),” the Season 2, episode 3 synopsis reveals. Adena needs a job in order to stay in the U.S., but she isn’t really an editorial photographer. Sutton needs the perfect photog, and Adena might not be the best choice.

Meanwhile, Jane (Katie Stevens) will be doing her best to find work elsewhere, but it’ll be tough after she publicly threw Incite under the bus on local news. The “Bold Type” promo video makes it clear that she won’t be able to get another position as quickly as she had hoped.

She’ll pick up a freelance article that requires her to reconnect with the cute doctor she met last week. “Jane follows around a cute and altruistic doctor named Ben for her latest article,” the synopsis teases.

In episode 3, it’s not just the 20-somethings facing professional challenges. “Scarlet’s newest board member, Cleo (Siobhan Murphy), causes Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) to defend her role at the magazine,” the logline hints.

A sneak-peek from Tuesday’s “The Bold Type” shows Cleo trying to cut an article about plus-size women. Cleo says she’s just looking out for Jacqueline, but she’s clearly overstepping. Watch the clip below:

Jacqueline will also have a meeting with a former employee. The promo video reveals that Jacqueline and Jane sit down, but will it lead to Jane’s Scarlet return?

“The Bold Type” Season 2, episode 3 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform. See photos from the hour below:

Photo: Freeform/Philippe Bosse Photo: Freeform/Philippe Bosse Photo: Freeform/Philippe Bosse Photo: Freeform/Philippe Bosse