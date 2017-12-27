The book is always better than the movie, so add these titles to your reading list fast. These novels will be jumping from the page to the big screen in 2018.

“Forever My Girl” (Jan. 19) Liam Page (Alex Roe) left his bride, Josie (Jessica Rothe), at the altar to go chase dreams of fame in this adaptation of Heidi McLaughlin’s 2012 romance novel. Eight years later, he’s a country star who has returned home to find that Josie has been raising their daughter on her own. Will they reconnect or will Liam choose his career again?

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (Jan. 26) Dylan O’Brien’s on set injury delayed this movie, but finally, the end of James Dashner’s “Maze Runner” trilogy is here. Thomas sets out to get the cure for a disease called “Flare” in the last installment.

Photo: Universal/Disney/20th Century Fox

“Fifty Shades Freed” (Feb. 9) E.L. James’ trilogy finally wraps up this Valentine’s Day. Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) are getting married, but wedded bliss might not be in the cards for them.

“Peter Rabbit” (Feb. 9) This isn’t exactly how Beatrix Potter fans remember her classic tale, but the animated flick still looks fun. James Corden stars as the titular rabbit. Domhnall Gleeson plays Mr. Thomas McGregor, the farmer who wants to get rid of the rabbits, but he has to hide his intentions from Bea (Rose Byrne), who loves the furry creatures.

“Annihilation” (Feb. 23) When biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) finds her injured husband (Oscar Isaac) is the only survivor after entering an environmental disaster zone, she wants answers. She heads back to the zone with a new team: the psychologist (Jennifer Jason Leigh), the anthropologist (Gina Rodriguez), the surveyor (Tessa Thompson) and the linguist (Tuva Novotny).

“Every Day” (Feb. 23) David Levithan’s 2012 young adult novel about a teen who wakes up in another person’s body everyday is hitting the big screen this winter. When the teen falls in love, their awkward body-jumping situation becomes a problem.

“A Wrinkle In Time” (March 9) Meg (Storm Reid) might be the only one who can find her father (Chris Pine) after he disappears. Ava DuVernay directs Disney’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel. Reese Witherspoon, Oprah and Mindy Kaling also star.

“Love, Simon” (March 16) This coming of age story is based on the Becky Albertalli novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” Simon (Nick Robinson) is a gay teen who is in an online relationship with a boy who goes by “Blue” online. Simon wants to figure out who his online suitor really is. “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford also stars while “Arrow” executive producer Greg Berlanti directs.

“Ready Player One” (March 30) Steven Spielberg is directing this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 book. The movie takes place in a dystopian society where everyone spends their time in a virtual reality. When the creator of the VR world dies, he leaves an easter egg inside the game that will give someone an inheritance and full control over the virtual world.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (May 11) Maria Semple’s hilarious 2012 novel is getting the movie treatment this Mother’s Day weekend. Bee Branch, a 15-year-old, tells the story of how her agoraphobic mother Bernadette went missing ahead of a family trip. Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Laurence Fishburne and Troian Bellisario star.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Aug. 17) Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel is being adapted by director John M. Chu. American born professor Rachel (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore, where her boyfriend is from, to be his date at his best friend’s wedding. She discovers her boyfriend is from a very wealthy family, and they have plenty of secrets.