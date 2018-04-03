Boston Celtics duo Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart are not in coach Brad Stevens’ thoughts for the final six games of the regular season with both players currently out with injury.

Stevens was unable to provide a timeline for their return and was clear that he will be focusing on the players available to complete the season ahead of the playoffs which begin in just under two weeks on April 14.

Irving has been struggling with knee soreness this season and has not played since his withdrawal at half-time during the Celtics’ 99-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 11. He revealed after the game that he will be taking an extended break in order to completely recover from the injury.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star was expected to return before the end of the regular season but has since undergone surgery which is expected to keep him out for at least 3-6 weeks, but the timeline does offer him a chance to return before their first playoff game.

Irving is not the only point guard missing from the team, with shooting guard Marcus Smart also currently sidelined with an injury. The latter ruptured a tendon in his thumb and facing a lengthy spell out of action.

Stevens was unable to give a timeline for Smart’s return after initially speculating it to be around six to eight weeks. The coach will be hoping the duo will return in time for the playoffs, but is currently focusing on the players available rather than speculating the returns of his injured stars. Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, followed by a top of the standings clash against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

“It’s to get to the playoffs healthy with this group,” Stevens said, as quoted by the Providence Journal. “We don’t have a Kyrie timeline, officially. We don’t know a Marcus (Smart) timeline. We can’t necessarily think that those guys are going to be back anytime soon. This is why with, like a Terry injury, we want to be very, very smart about bringing him back (at the right time).

“This will certainly be the group that starts it. We’ll see when those guys (Irving and Smart) are able to get back out on the court. But we’re focused on this group on the court right now. This is the group that’s going to have to do that,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was another injury scare during Monday’s practice after Terry Rozier sat out with ankle pain. The point guard was deemed questionable for the game, but he confirmed that he will be fit to play the Bucks on Tuesday night as he is not keen to sit on the sidelines unless it is a serious injury.

“I am playing (Tuesday), for sure,” Rozier said. “I’m not a guy who just wants to sit out if I don’t have a legit reason. I’m fine. I can play. My ankle is not super bad."

“Al (Horford’s) been bringing the ball up a lot of us. I was just talking to him and he said he hopes I’m not injured because he doesn’t see how he’d do it (the whole game). He’d get tired,” he said.