New York police are looking for five women suspected of stealing a bag of valuables that belonged to a professional boxer during a nightclub altercation Sunday.

Junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, 27, was at rapper Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan with a group of friends when he lost a bag that contained approximately $40,000 in cash and $115,000 in jewelry. The incident occurred at around 3 a.m., CBS News reported.

Police said that Charlo allegedly got into a verbal exchange with an unidentified individual, which then turned physical. During the altercation, one of Charlo’s friends left a Louis Vuitton bag unattended at a table, sources said. When the boxer returned to his seat, the bag was missing.

Surveillance video captured one of Charlo’s friends giving the bag to a woman, 40/40 club spokesman Didier Morais, told the New York Daily News.

Authorities reviewed the footage which showed a group of women headed out the door with the bag. Police have released descriptions of the women accused of taking the item.

"We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years," Morais said. "The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it."

Charlo attended Saturday night's Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn before he arrived at the Manhattan nightclub, police said.

The Houston native had been scheduled to fight Saturday against Hugo Centeno Jr. for the World Boxing Council’s interim title, but the bout was rescheduled to April 21 because of a rib injury Centeno suffered during training.

Photo: Getty Images