An 11-year-old girl in Murcia, Spain, gave birth to a child fathered by her 14-year-old brother Friday, law enforcement officials say.

The girl was rushed to Murcia, Spain's Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital Friday due to complications from "stomach cramps," with the parents calling the ambulance and telling hospital officials she was suffering from intestinal pain. But the pregnancy as a result of a sexual relationship between the brother and sister was uncovered when police were informed the teen boy is the likely father, The Local ES in Spain reports.

The 11-year-old sister gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and hospital sources told local news outlets that both she and the newborn are "doing well."

Police are awaiting the results of a DNA test to confirm that the boy was 13 years old when he impregnated his sister. In addition, police are questioning the parents of the girl who denied knowing that she was pregnant and to find any indications that the girl was abused by either her brother or parents. Should the boy be confirmed as 13 he is not likely to face criminal prosecution under Spanish law because he would have been below the age of criminal responsibility at the time of conception.

Regional health authority chief Manuel Villegas described the Yahoo News UK case between the young siblings as "absolutely exceptional."

“We have to wait now. An investigation is still ongoing and when everything has been clarified, we’ll see what has happened and if we can help in some way," he added.

In 2013, Spain's age of consent was moved from 13 up to 16 but legal exceptions are made if two people -- including incestuous couples -- are of similar age at the time of sexual contact.