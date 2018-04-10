A Texas mother apologized after her son went to school wearing an obscene mock McDonald’s t-shirt.

Shelly McCullar sent her son, Anthony, Travis Elementary last Wednesday in what she thought was a t-shirt with McDonald’s logo, but turned out to be an X-rated parody of the company featuring a pair of parted women's legs wearing heels with the tagline, “I’m loving it” written underneath.

“I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing!” Shelly McCullar wrote on Facebook apologizing to teachers and staff at the school. “I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!”

A video was also posted along with the write-up, in which her son said he thought the shirt was “like McDonald's” and went to school.

“Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this,” McCullar said. “A friend had given me some hand me down clothes for Anthony. I haven't had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!”

Defending herself, McCullar said her 9-year-old dresses himself and she doesn’t really check his outfits before he leaves home.

“It was one of those [previously owned] shirts that I thought he had grabbed to put on,” she said. “And I didn’t notice it as we were leaving because he had his jacket on.”

McCullar's apology post went viral and was shared over 110, 000 times.

The teachers at the school, like McCullar and Anthony, did not seem to notice the boy’s suggestive t-shirt. In the video McCullar posted of Anthony, he said, his teachers “thought it was McDonald’s too,” which is why he made it through the day.

“He did not get in trouble, as I am hoping he wore his jacket most of the day,” McCullar reportedly said. “His gym teacher must have noticed during PE, because Anthony later told me that she asked him to put his jacket back on. She didn’t make a big deal about it or draw attention to it, so he was a little confused as to why she was asking him to put his jacket back on.”

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, McCullar said the friend who gave the clothing also had no idea the shirt was a salacious mock McDonald’s T-shirt.

“He actually had been given the clothes by one of his family members for his boys,” McCullar explained. “After his sons picked out what they wanted, he asked if I would like to have what was left. And being a single mom, I’m always thankful to receive hand-me-downs of good quality. But no, he was not aware of the shirt, and he has been very apologetic.”

