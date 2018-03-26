Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked fans everywhere when the actress filed for divorce in 2016. While the Brangelina split was riddled with accusations that seemed to weigh heavily on each party, the “War Machine” star has reportedly reached a place in his life where he is ready to start dating again.

Pitt, who was extremely private after his split with Jolie, has begun to spend more time with friends and has been attempting to quietly date women who are not famous.

“He’s very private about who he’s seeing, but he does continue to casually date,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Although Pitt has been attempting to revive his love life, it doesn’t mean he will be gearing up for another marriage anytime soon. “He is in no way ready to get serious with anyone,” an insider revealed.

“He invites his dates over to his house and never takes women out in public. While it’s been a year and a half [after their split], it still feels too soon to him.”

Pitt was previously romantically linked to Jennifer Lawrence at the end of 2017. The actress later admitted that although she wasn’t in a rush to shut down the rumors, the two did not date.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in early March, a caller asked Lawrence if the rumors about her dating Pitt were true. “No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” she told the fan.

Pitt has actually been busy making sure he is in a better mindset and focusing on his relationship with his six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

“He has been working on himself. Brad has been spending a lot of time learning to play guitar and hanging with musician friends,” the source said.

“Dating hasn’t been a priority because Brad wants to spend more time with the children,” the insider continued.

Although his children do not spend the night at his home, the source revealed Pitt “loves those kids” and gets to spend a few days out of the week with them. “They have been and always will be his first priority.”

Pitt and Jolie have yet to reach a divorce settlement.

