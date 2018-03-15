Brad Pitt was recently rumored to hit on Margot Robbie at the pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on March 1.

A tabloid claimed that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor was spotted hovering near the actress because he wanted to have a conversation with her. When Robbie was finally free to talk, Pitt grabbed the chance and made sure that they could be together for hours. The tabloid even claimed that Pitt is smitten over the actress.

However, rumor debunking site Gossip Cop recently clarified that Pitt did not hover around Robbie until they could talk at the party. The actor did not also actively pursue the “I, Tonya” star.

The link between Pitt and Robbie started after it was revealed that the latter is in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.” The film also stars Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, the same tabloid also falsely claimed that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have gotten back together recently. Aniston announced her split from Justin Theroux on Feb. 15, but the estranged couple have not been together since the end of last year.

Pitt, on the other hand, is still finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The “Maleficent” star filed a motion to end her marriage to Pitt in September 2016 following an incident that took place on a plane. Pitt allegedly had a brawl with his son, Maddox. The FBI investigated Jolie’s complaints, but they did not find any evidence of abuse against the actor. Pitt was later on cleared.

A source told US Weekly last month that Pitt and Jolie are amicable towards each other for the sake of their six children.

“This was a request to extend the temporary judge. They want things to remain private and they want things to be amicable. They both have kept the focus on their family. It hasn’t been easy but they are both committed to resolving it privately,” the source said.

Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, 9.

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images