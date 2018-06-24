Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not getting back.

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars are still negotiating their children's custody. According to Life & Style, Pitt was hoping that his private talks with Jolie would "create sparks between them again."

The tabloid alleges that the "Allied" actor wanted to "resume their lives together" and to have a "new beginning" with their six children. A so-called source claimed that the "Salt" star is giving her ex-husband false hope to receive a favorable divorce settlement.

"Once [Pitt] realizes that, it could send him spinning," the insider said. "[Brad] has blinders on when it comes to Angie."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. Pitt is not using the custody negotiations to get back with Jolie. The exes have no plans to reconcile too.

The rumor-debunking site pointed out that the said report came less than two weeks after the same magazine published a story announcing that Pitt and Jolie "were back together." It claimed the "rebirth of Brangelina" after the two were reported to be "secretly dating."

Gossip Cop insisted that neither Pitt nor Jolie expressed any interest in getting back together. In addition, the "Seven" actor has been casually dating for months and is not trying to win back the "Changeling" actress contrary to what the report claimed.

Pitt is rumored to be dating Neri Oxman. Radar Online claimed that Jolie's ex is serious with his new girl and is planning to introduce their kids to her.

"Brad cannot get enough of her and he thinks the next step is having her meet his children," a so-called insider told the publication. "She kind of wears the pants in their relationship, but Brad is totally okay with that," the source said, adding that Pitt has been telling his friends that "their sexual chemistry is off the hook and that he is absolutely in love."

According to Gossip Cop, the report is not true. Pitt and Oxman are just friends and he has no plans to introduce her to his children.

It's also not true that Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken after Pitt allegedly dumped her to be with Oxman. Pitt and Aniston haven't seen each other for years and have no plans to reunite romantically after she broke up with Justin Theroux.

Photo: Getty Images/Anthony Harvey