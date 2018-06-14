It’s never easy for any couple to break up after several years of marriage, but “Okja” actor Brad Pitt seems to be recovering well from the painful ordeal.

“Brad is doing great,” a source close to the actor told People. “He has his energy back.”

Pitt separated from Jolie back in September 2016. The separation has really taken its toll on the actor, but he is slowly getting back on his feet. Pitt is now focused on his work, even as he is dealing with a custody battle with his estranged wife. He will be shooting Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” about the Charles Manson murders with Leonardo DiCaprio.

But before filming starts, Pitt will be spending some time in London with kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. The kids are with Jolie full-time as she films “Maleficent 2.” “Occasionally, they have a sleepover at Brad’s, but not every week,” the source said.

A judge on Pitt and Jolie’s divorce case granted Pitt unrestricted access to his children and even set up a detailed visitation schedule during the summer months. Jolie even stands to lose primary custody of the children if she keeps them from forming “a healthy and strong relationship” with their father.

“He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids,” the source said of Pitt. “He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him.”

As for his dating life, the source said he’s seeing people from time to time but “he is very quiet about it.” Pitt is often linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman, particularly since he spends the most time with her.

However, Pitt’s source denied any romantic strings between them. “He has spent more time with Neri, but isn’t in a relationship with her,” the source explained. “He seems very fascinated by her.”

Oxman is an architect and professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab, according to Page Six TV. Due to them bonding over design and architecture, the two have been spending a lot of time together, so much so that rumors began to surface that the two are more than friends. Photo: Getty Images/Michael Kovac