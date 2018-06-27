Brad Pitt, who has recently been rumored to be dating Neri Oxman, is not looking for a serious relationship right now as his focus is family and work. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor is “in a great place personally and professionally.”

Pitt is currently busy with his upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and has returned to the set of the film in Los Angeles after recently spending time with his six children in London.

“He’s happy to be back in Los Angeles filming,” the source reportedly said. “He’s good-natured and professional on set. He is warm and authentic with everyone around. When he isn’t filming, he spends most of his time away in his trailer.”

While talking about the 54-year-old's dating life after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the source said: “He has gone on dates but he’s not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment... He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn’t working."

The source added that Pitt “is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.”

When Pitt is not with the kids or on the set, “he’s spending more time out and about socializing with his close friends, but he also is still a homebody and appreciates hanging around his place,” the source told ET Online.

Pitt and Jolie have reached a custody agreement over their children. Earlier this month, a court determined that the kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine, — should maintain a relationship with their father because it would be “harmful” for them not to have Pitt in their lives. The court even noted that all children “are safe with their father” and it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both parents.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the judge pointed out in the court documents.

Pitt and Jolie who were together for 12 years, of which two years they were married, filed for divorce in September 2016 and have since been legally battling over the custody of their six children.

Recently, rumors surfaced that Pitt is dating Oxman, who is an architect and professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab, according to Page Six TV.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni