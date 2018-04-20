More details on how Brad Pitt and rumored girlfriend Neri Oxman kept their relationship secret for the past six months have emerged. It seems the couple really does their best to keep their romance hush-hush by talking over the phone when they are not around each other.

On Thursday, a source familiar with Pitt and Oxman’s relationship exclusively told Us Weekly that they call each other several times of the day when they are not together. “The continue to talk on the pone several times a day and are very infatuated with each other,” the source disclosed.

According to the source, the Hollywood actor and the MIT professor resort to phone calls due to their busy schedules. Pitt is working on his upcoming films, while Oxman is focused on her classes and career as an architectural designer. “Their busy schedules are going to be huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt,” the source said.

Nonetheless, Pitt and Oxman strive hard to make their relationship work. Though they are based on opposite coasts, they take time to be with each other without worrying about the future. “They are going to have fun and see where it goes,” an insider shared.

As previously reported, Pitt prefers to stay in Oxman’s apartment when he is in Boston. There they would relax and talk over meals that are either prepared by the actor himself, or from Oxman’s favorite restaurants in the area. “Neri doesn’t cook. Brad has been [doing] a lot of cooking. [And] they have been ordering food in from her favorite restaurants [as well],” a source said.

Despite their efforts to ensure that their relationship remains under wraps, Pitt and Oxman have been put under the spotlight since their romance got exposed. The effects of which have been hard on the couple. One of Oxman’s pals said, “Neri is extremely uncomfortable with all of the media attention and feels that her personal life has now come under a microscope. Brad feels badly about this of course, but he is powerless to stop it.”

Although the cat is now out of the bag, Pitt and Oxman continue to exert effort in keeping their romance under the radar, as per Daily Mail. They prefer to do so while Pitt is still finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who is also the mother of his six kids: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and the twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

