Brad Pitt is not writing a tell-all book that exposes his ex Angelina Jolie’s dirty laundry while they were still married despite a report.

Celebrity magazine Life & Style boldly claimed in its latest issue that Pitt is in the process of writing a tell-all book about his ex-wife. The actor has reportedly finished writing “almost 300 pages” since he is finding the process of creating the book therapeutic amid the repercussions of their highly publicized split and divorce.

The tabloid made it seem as though Jolie is afraid of what Pitt has written because it might spill the secrets of their failed marriage. The actress is also said to be anxious about the impact this tell-all book could have on her kids with Pitt. However, Pitt is said to be considering publishing the book so he could “help others going through similar issues.”

Gossip Cop has since come out to slam the report as a hoax with baseless assumptions on what Pitt has been doing with his private life. According to the celebrity news fact-checker, Life & Style’s story is completely false because Pitt was never in the process of writing a tell-all book or a divorce journal of some source.

A source close to the “Maleficent” actress has also disclosed that Jolie isn’t worried at all about the idea of her ex penning a book about their marriage. Pitt is currently negotiating a custody agreement with Jolie, so it doesn’t make sense for him to openly discuss the secrets of their marriage because it could affect the legal matters.

Gossip Cop pointed out that Pitt is not one to exert effort in exposing his partner of nearly 12 years, especially since he has focused on his craft — making movies and honing his artistic skills — ever since he and Jolie announced that they were divorcing in September 2016.

Aside from calling out Life & Style for its questionable reporting, Gossip Cop also recently lambasted RadarOnline for alleging that Pitt is getting “sobriety support” from his alleged girlfriend, MIT professor Neri Oxman. The notorious gossip site has claimed that Oxman plays a big role in Pitt’s recovery because she forbids the latter from drinking while they are dating.

The story has been proven to purely fabricated because Pitt told GQ last year that he already quit drinking and smoking pot in the wake of his divorce from Jolie. Furthermore, it has already been verified that Pitt and Oxman are simply friends and have not been romantic toward each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez