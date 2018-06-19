Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody arrangement was put in place with the best interest of their kids in mind. However, it appears the “Fury” actor is more thrilled about the perks that will come along with the new agreement.

Pitt, who shares Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, with Jolie, is reportedly excited about being able to spend more time with his children following the previous arrangement, which damaged their relationship.

“Brad was always an amazing dad. The kids have always been his life. He has flaws like most people, but so does Angie,” a source told People.

“Brad must be so relieved that the court is now helping him,” the insider added.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In Pitt and Jolie’s previous custody agreement, there wasn’t “a set schedule” and the arrangement was “unorganized,” according to those close to the stars.

However, the court has since ordered Jolie to allow the actor to repair his relationship with his children and has implemented a detailed schedule that divides custody between the parents.

While the younger children are required to abide by the current arrangement in place, the courts consider Jolie and Pitt’s 16-year-old son old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with his father. Even if Maddox opts not to spend much time with Pitt, seeing the other kids will be a relief for the actor.

“It’s been obvious that he has been missing his kids like crazy,” a source said. “To live so close to them, but not seeing them often, has definitely been painful for him.”

In the summer months, Pitt is expected to divide his time between Los Angeles, where he will film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and London, where Jolie is filming “Maleficent 2.”

Almost two years after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, Pitt reportedly began “casually dating” and was most recently linked to MIT Professor Neri Oxman.

In May, sources told Us Weekly Pitt planned to cut down quality time with his rumored girlfriend in order to stay in Los Angeles and give his children his undivided attention.

“Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt,” the insider said.

While the actor hasn’t confirmed the romance, it appears he has decided to spend the majority of his free time with his children over the summer.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images