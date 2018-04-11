Amid tabloid reports linking Brad Pitt to first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, one source has come forward to out the Hollywood actor’s secret romance with Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman.

On Tuesday, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the actor is off the market. The source said Pitt is dating Oxman and that he’s “absolutely smitten by her.” The source also noted that the new couple’s “chemistry is off the charts.”

Us Weekly also claimed that Pitt’s romance with Oxman has been quietly going on since last fall. The “World War Z” star reportedly met Oxman after admiring a line of 3D-printed chaise lounges at MIT that the latter made. An insider dished that their connection almost instantly formed the moment they met.

“They got romantically involved almost right away,” the insider said before adding that Pitt has been extra careful to keep his newfound relationship private. “He’s been going to great length to make sure he’s not spotted by prying eyes.”

Last week, Page Six broke the news that Pitt, 54, and Oxman, 42, struck up a friendly relationship due to their shared love of architecture. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional relationship,” a source told the gossip outlet at the time.

However, Us Weekly’s source now claims that the actor and the professor’s relationship is obviously far from being just friends. The source said Pitt already took Oxman to several secret trips with just the two of them. “Brad and Neri have traveled together internationally on several occasions,” the source said.

Oxman is the first person to be officially linked to Pitt after the latter’s split from second wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016. Prior Oxman, Pitt casually dated other women. A source told People last year that the actor had been “going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point.”

Meanwhile, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-stars are still finalizing their divorce settlement and are doing everything to keep things amicable. Pitt tied the knot with Jolie in 2014 but called it quits two years later. They are parents to Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin