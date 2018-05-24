Brad Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein more than 20 years ago, according to the actor’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Wednesday, Paltrow sat down for an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, and she once again openly discussed the inappropriate advances the controversial Hollywood film producer made to her way back in 1995.

While recalling the incident, the 45-year-old revealed that her boyfriend at the time, Pitt, confronted Weinstein after the latter asked Paltrow to give him a message in a hotel room while discussing her work in “Emma.” Paltrow, who was only 22 and starting her career back then, said that she was “blindsided” and “shocked” that they were alone in the room.

Paltrow went on to say that when she relayed what happened to Pitt, the “Fight Club” star did not hesitate to face the movie mogul at a Hollywood party. The actress said her then-boyfriend threatened to not only hurt, but kill Weinstein for what he did to her.

“We were at the opening of ‘Hamlet’ on Broadway. Harvey was there and Brad Pitt — it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” Paltrow recounted. “He said, ‘If you ever make her uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that.”

Paltrow first openly talked about the incident to the New York Times in October 2017. She is just one of the more than 60 women who have come forward and accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. Weinstein has vehemently denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex, as per People.

Weinstein is currently being investigated by authorities for the sexual assault claims. The U.S. attorney’s office is also specifically looking into the possibility of charging him for violating federal sex-trafficking laws. Weinstein is being accused of violating federal law by luring women across the state lines for unlawful sex, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Weinstein’s camp has yet to respond to the new developments in his legal battle. The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is currently reviewing five more cases against the producer, who is also under criminal investigation in London.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury