Brad Pitt has faced several ups and downs since his ex Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, but dealing with the end of his marriage has not caused the actor to seek sobriety support from his rumored girlfriend Neri Oxman.

A new report claiming the “Fury” actor has been leaning on his girlfriend to help him stay clean amid his struggle with alcohol abuse is false.

A source close to the actor told Gossip Cop Oxman isn’t involved in that aspect of his life. The RadarOnline article alleges the MIT professor “has been a great influence” on the actor and is “extremely supportive” of his sobriety.

“She is about as straight-laced as they come… Neri is a firm believer that people should not put anything into their bodies that does not belong,” a “source” told the site.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Pitt first admitted he gave up alcohol during a 2017 interview with GQ. The actor revealed he was an avid drinker and smoker for more than half his life but was motivated to stop following his divorce.

“I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I'm really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he told the publication.

While the false report alleges Oxman has been a key factor in keeping Pitt from falling off the wagon, Gossip Cop noted another publication had already reported that the actor had actually already worked out a strategy to maintain his sobriety.

“He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father,” a source told Us Weekly in January.

Pitt continues to remain committed to the six children--Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9-- he shares with Jolie. The actor is reportedly expected to spend his summer in Los Angeles to be closer to them as he and the actress hammer out a divorce settlement.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images