Filming for “Braxton Family Values” has been put on hiatus after the cast of the reality series didn’t show up at the Atlanta filming location last week.

On Wednesday, TMZ broke the news that WE tv sent home the crew of “Braxton Family Values” and pulled the plug on taping when only Traci Braxton showed up on the set of TV series. The other Braxton women, including Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Trina and mom Evelyn, bowed out without prior notice.

Sources claim the Braxton women do not want to resume filming for the show until WE tv and Magical Elvis production company renegotiate their contracts for the remaining half of “Braxton Family Values” Season 6. The Braxtons are under contract until season 9, but they want to see changes in their contracts starting this year.

The cast reportedly feels as though they aren’t being paid enough for their work on the show. Sources said the Braxton women think their wardrobe and travel allowances are laughable, and they feel that their salaries are not at an “appropriate” level.

The new episodes of their reality series were scheduled to air in August. But given what happened last week, it seems unlikely for fans to see new episodes this summer. WE tv has yet to announce anything, but it’s possible for the premiere date to be push back once the network and the production company concede to what the cast wants.

“Braxton Family Values” premiered in April 2011. So far, the fourth season of the series recorded the highest ratings with 1.5 million total viewers, up by 8 percent compared to previous seasons and higher than the installments that came after, according to Daily Mail.

In related news, Toni is currently busy preparing for her wedding to Birdman. The singer-songwriter previously disclosed in an interview with People this past April that she wants a “Great Gatsby”-inspired wedding.

“This is my second wedding and I’m over 40 – It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride over 40 – so I want something that’s elegant and a little sexy. I’ve already done the beautiful bell dress at my first wedding,” she said at the time. “This time, I want something that’s more vintage – ’20s and ’30s like ‘Great Gatsby’-themed.”

Photo: Getty Images/Todd Williamson