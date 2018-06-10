Tyson Foods recalled over 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products over alleged plastic contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the chicken allegedly had pieces of "blue and clear soft plastic."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the chicken was sold in 3-pound plastic bags of “uncooked, original chicken tenderloins,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02. The department warned that the alleged contaminated products have the number “P-746” on the package.

The issue with the products was discovered Friday when the Arkansas-based Tyson Foods raised concerns over chicken breading. According to the USDA, the frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018.

The FSIS said they were “concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served,” urging restaurants and food service institutions who may have purchased these products to stop using or serving them. The FSIS also said that the products already purchased must be thrown away.

"FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers," the department said.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury.

This is not the first time such a recall took place for Tyson Foods. In 2014, more than 75,000 pounds of chicken nuggets were recalled over plastic problem that stemmed from a product scraper inside a blending machine.

“Tyson Foods has inspected all lines at the production facility to ensure product quality standards are being met and has implemented corrective measures at all of its facilities to prevent similar occurrences from happening,” Tyson Foods spokesman Dan Fogelman said at the time.

Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri