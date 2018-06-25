"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus shut down rumors about her pregnancy saying she has no plans of having a third child. DeJesus' pregnancy rumors sparked after she posted a photo on Instagram that showed what social media said was a tiny baby bump.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old put up an Instagram status of a message that read: "I'm not pregnant nor do I want to be. Nor do I care about anyone from my past life."

In the message, she also seemingly hinted that she had moved on from her past relationship with Kailyn Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. DeJesus and Marroquin ended their relationship in January and in just four months he announced expecting his second child with new girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

"I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best," DeJesus told Us Weekly responding at the time. "All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings."

Marroquin, 25, announced the news of him becoming a father in late May. He posted a photo on Facebook of himself cradling Comeau’s baby bump. “Blessings on top of blessings,” he captioned the post. The mom-to-be also added on her page, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

Marroquin already has a son Lincoln, 4, with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time DeJesus sparked pregnancy rumors. In December 2017, rumors surfaced that she was having a baby with her then-boyfriend Marroquin. DeJesus is the mother of two daughters — Nova, 6, with ex Devoin Austin and Stella, 11 months, with Luis Hernandez.

"Teen Mom 2" airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson