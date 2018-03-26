Brie Larson is in full superhero mode. The Oscar winner is set to play Carol Danvers in next year’s “Captain Marvel,” and she is making sure she is prepared.

Marvel Studios shared a photo of Larson at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Larson has been getting tips from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander. Larson’s character is an officer in the air force before she gets her superpowers.

Of course, she also has to look the part too. Earlier on Monday, Larson shared a video of herself doing pull ups in the gym. She certainly has the superhero muscles. She revealed in the caption that she had been training for nine months to play Captain Marvel.

“Captain Marvel” is a big movie. It’s the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature just a female headliner, and it will be the first solo franchise launching post-“Infinity War,” which is being called a climax for the MCU.

The action flick takes place in the 1990s, long before Tony Stark put on his Iron Man suit. It follows Carol as she gets her powers and learns about the war between the Kree and the Skrulls, two alien races. She might be the only one who can help end the fighting.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

The movie is set to be an origin tale, but expect Captain Marvel to show up in the present day too. There are rumors she’ll be introduced in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but if not, she’ll certainly be around in “Avengers 4.”

The movie has been filming since January, so Larson clearly started training months ago. In January, the actress revealed that has been getting plenty of training with military personnel. The actress also shared a photo of herself in another green jumpsuit with the caption, “Learning how to fly.”

Of course, preparation isn’t just physical. Shortly after she was announced in the role, Larson revealed she was digging into the comics already. She was pictured reading “Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More” by Kelly Sue DeConnick.

“Captain Marvel” is set to be released March 8, 2019, which is also International Women’s Day.