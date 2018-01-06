Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby is not the only addition that the British royal family will be welcoming in 2018.

Zara Tindall, 36, announced that she and husband, Mike Tindall, 39, are expecting baby no. 2. Zara had a miscarriage last year over Christmas one month after confirming her pregnancy.

Zara's pregnancy was confirmed to the U.K's Press Association on Friday. "[Queen Elizabeth]'s granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child," the announcement on Twitter reads.

The couple's spokeswoman (via Express) also confirmed it: "I can confirm Zara is pregnant with her second child." However, she did not discuss when Zara and Mike's baby is due.

The Buckingham Palace was reportedly "very pleased" with the news.

Zara and Mike are already parents to three-year-old, Mia. When it comes to parenting, the equestrian praised her husband for being a good partner.

"I don't know! Mike's very good, both of us work it out so that we are in the right place at the right time," Zara told Express. "If I'm doing something then he comes too or vice versa and Mia's around as well or that kind of thing. Also, I've got less horses now than I used to so it's a little bit easier to fit everything in, with charity stuff as well."

Zara is the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. She is the second child and only daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Marke Phillips.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace announced in September that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third royal baby. The new addition to the Cambridges is expected to arrive in April.

The first trimester was difficult for Middleton due to hyperemesis gravidarum. In fact, she missed a number of royal engagements and missed to escort Prince George in his first day of school.

However, things have since become better for Middleton. In fact, she is back to her royal duties. According to the report, Middleton still made 117 engagements in the U.K and 54 abroad for 2017.

Aside from the two upcoming royal babies, Meghan Markle will be officially joining the British royal family in May after she marries Prince Harry.

