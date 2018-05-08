Brittany Cartwright has maintained that her and Jax Taylor’s love for each other is stronger than ever despite a few challenges on the road. The “Vanderpump Rules” star also thinks she did the right thing by staying with her man.

On Monday, Cartwright took to Twitter to reaffirm her love for Taylor despite the latter’s publicized cheating scandal. “It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas. Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today. We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever,” she wrote.

The 29-year-old television personality also acknowledged how many people judge her for keeping her relationship with Taylor in spite of the latter’s bad reputation. “I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I did the right thing for me,” she noted in her tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Cartwright revealed that doing their reality show has “made us stronger & grow as a couple.” She then implied that Taylor has changed for the better when she wrote, “People can change and love can win.”

It can be noted that on the premiere episode of “Vanderpump Rules” last December, it was revealed that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with their former coworker Faith Stowers. The 38-year-old reality TV actor owned up to his mistake. The two broke up in the middle of the season, but they rekindled their romance once again.

When Cartwright opened up to Bravo’s The Daily Dish though, she revealed that they were having a hard time dealing with the issue. “People act like I just let him do whatever and everything’s OK, but it’s not. We’re still having to work on things, we’re still going through it every single day. And reliving it all is making it even worse,” she said. Nonetheless, it appears things have already gotten better between the pair.

Taylor disclosed to Us Weekly ater the season 6 finale that he is definitely thinking of walking the aisle with Cartwright. “Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else, and then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” the model-turned-bartender said. “I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

