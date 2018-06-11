Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones is a fight UFC president Dana White still wants to see as he revealed both fighters remain interested in facing each other.

Jones returned from a one-year anti-doping suspension at UFC 217 to defeat Daniel Cormier and regain the light heavyweight title in July last year. Soon after, he set the wheels in motion by calling out former heavyweight champion Lesnar for a potential super-fight with the WWE star also being receptive to the idea.

However, all plans fell through the following month when Jones failed another drug test after testing positive for banned substance turinabol, which resulted in him getting stripped of the title and Cormier being reinstated as champion.

The California State Athletic Commission would later fine the Endicott native $205,000 as well as suspend his license for a year but Jones could face further punishment from United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) with the possibility of a four-year suspension due to him being a repeat offender, though there is no date for a hearing at this point.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lesnar was heavily rumored to be returning to the UFC following the expiration of his WWE contract in April. But in a surprise move, the 40-year-old re-signed with the company in a reported short-term contract that allows him to compete in at least one UFC fight.

White revealed the contract actually expires at the end of the summer and he would be looking to get him back in action in the octagon soon after.

"I know that Brock's WWE deal is up at the end of the summer, I think," White told TMZ. "I know he wants to fight so I'm sure we'll end up getting that figured out."

White was receptive to the idea of Lesnar facing exciting heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou but revealed the current WWE Universal champion was more interested in facing Jones in what many fans would consider a dream fight.

"That's [Lesnar vs. Ngannou] a fun fight, absolutely," White added. "Obviously there's a lot of options. Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock Lesnar is very interested in Jon Jones."

The USADA hearing for Jones, however, is still a major stumbling block while Lesnar has to serve the remaining six months of his own USADA suspension after his win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was overturned for failed drug tests.

White is unsure of when the USADA hearing will actually take place but claims he will figure it out in the next month.

"I don't know [when the hearing is], I'll end up figuring that out in the next month. I don't know how that's gonna play out. That's up to USADA. USADA's going to decide that," White explained before adding a fight between Lesnar and Jones is still on his radar, "Oh yeah, they both want it, it's a fun fight."