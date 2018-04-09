Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz no longer together? The eldest son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham was spotted kissing a different girl over the weekend, but there hasn’t been a confirmation yet that they have once again called it quits.

Just this past Saturday, Beckham was seen getting a new tattoo from celeb ink artist Doctor Woo at the Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor in West Hollywood. What’s surprising was he was not accompanied by Moretz at the time. Instead, he was joined by Canadian model Lexi Wood.

Clearly, 20-year-old Wood wasn’t just there as a friendly companion to Beckham, 19. The two were photographed kissing on the lips and even smiling together after the smooch. The two also exited the tattoo salon at the same time, but it wasn’t clear if they left on the same ride. The photos were taken by Elite Images and shared online by Daily Mail on Sunday.

Wood is an established model, who has graced Vogue Japan, Galore, Cosmopolitan Russia and even Playboy magazine, according to Daily Mail. She is also relatively famous since she has over 90,000 followers on Instagram, where she mostly shares swimsuit and lingerie photos, as per Vogue.

Beckham’s sighting with Wood came as a shock to many fans since the young celeb hasn’t publicly disclosed if he has already ended his relationship with Moretz. His rep also did not respond to People when asked for clarification.

Just last month, Beckham and Moretz were very much in love with other after after reuniting as a couple following a brief split. The Hollywood actress even expressed her affection toward her beau on his 19th birthday on March 4. Moretz shared a black and white photo of Beckham and captioned it, “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

Moretz was also Beckham’s date last Valentine’s Day, which was four days after the actress turned 21. The two uploaded photos of each other to express their love. Unfortunately, it was also the last time that they posted images of each other on social media.

Moretz and Beckham started dating after meeting for the first time at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. They shared an on-again, off-again relationship for the most part, but things appeared to have gotten very serious last December when they were seen wearing matching rings, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

