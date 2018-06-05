Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Lexy Panterra’s romantic relationship is heating up. The couple has been spotted going on dates and being affectionate with each other.

On Monday, a source close to the new couple exclusively told Us Weekly that they are “very smitten with each other.” Beckham, who is 10 years younger than his 29-year-old girlfriend, is said to be very much in love.

The source dished that Beckham and Panterra “talk every day” and they also go out frequently ever since they first sparked dating rumors in May. Just last week, the pair was seen enjoying “dinner with friends at Sushi Samba in London.

Panterra uploaded on Instagram some snaps and a clip from their gathering with friends at the restaurant that night. In one snap, the singer is seen laying her head on the 19-year-old’s shoulder, while the latter gestures a peace sign with his left hand. Panterra captioned her posts, “A perfect night. #SoGood.”

Beckham also took Panterra to circus-themed club Cirque le Soir to let loose. An onlooker said the two “were inseparable, dancing, hugging, and kissing in the VIP section.” They seem to not mind that Beckham’s friends Lewis Hamilton and Jason Derulo were also there.

Last Thursday, the two were photographed walking the streets in Kensington, London after picking up their meal from McDonald’s. Beckham took the lead when they crossed the street and Panterra followed him with her arms touching his shoulders, as seen in the photos published by Daily Mail.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and the musician were first seen together in New York City last month. An insider revealed at the time that they seem to have this “whirlwind romance.” “[They] were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other,” the insider said.

Prior to Panterra, Beckham shared a brief romance with Canadian model Lexi Wood. The relationship caught everyone by surprise since he was believed to be getting serious with Hollywood actress Chloë Grace Moretz at the time. No official statement about Beckham and Moretz’s split was released. Moreover, their reps refused to confirm the breakup.

