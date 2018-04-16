A man suspected of shoplifting at a grocery store in Brooklyn, New York, died Saturday after three employees sat on him in order to subdue him. The 51-year-old man, who was identified as Ralph Nimmons, was tackled by three employees at the Stop & Shop at Flatbush and Tilden avenues, the New York Post reported.

Authorities say Nimmons was spotted shoving items into what appeared to be a cake box. After a scuffle broke out, three employees tried to tackle him and sat on him due to which he became unconscious. According to the New York Post, witnesses said Nimmons told the employees about his bad heart condition and also that he couldn't breathe. However, the employees held him until police arrived at the scene.

"They were on top of him," customer Antwaune Savage, 31, reportedly said. “Literally standing on top of him. Stepping on him to hold him down.”

Police said Nimmons was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene. He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

As of late Saturday, no arrests were made in connection with Nimmons' death. Stop & Shop released a statement saying they were saddened by the death.

"There was an incident at our Stop & Shop Flatbush Avenue store this morning involving a suspected shoplifter. New York City Police officers were immediately called to the store. We are working closely with the New York City Police Department to help them determine the facts and to provide any information we have to assist in their investigation," the statement read.

One of the shoppers identified the three employees as the store’s manager, assistant manager and a produce worker.

"The store manager was on his head part," Clintisha Lewis, 27, said. "A female [the assistant manager] was on his belly part and a worker was on his legs. Those are three adults sitting on him."

Photo: REUTERS/Adam Hunger