Bryan Adams recently opened up about his relationship with the late Princess Diana.

During his recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the Canadian rocker participated in the game called Plead the Fifth. The objective of the game is to answer all questions truthfully.

At one point during their conversation, host Andy Cohen told Adams, “There are many rumors that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?”

Cohen also asked Adams if he and Princess Diana considered each other as friends with benefits, and the musician said that they were just very good friends. He also denied the rumors that he was snuck into the palace to be with the Princess of Wales.

“Great friends. And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up. She was just… We were good friends,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Adams also talked about the sensitive picture he reportedly gave to Elton John. The artist confirmed that he once gave the singer a photo of his private part as his birthday present.

“That was the first and only time. It was an artsy picture, by the way. When I gave it to him he said, ‘I’m going to change that frame.’ Now it’s in gold. I think it’s on his mantelpiece,” he said.

In March, Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that the mom of two had a relationship with Adams after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized.

Adams’ ex-girlfriend, Cecilie Thomsen, also alleged that the musician cheated on her with Princess Diana. Thomsen and Adams broke up days later.

“I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan. Bryan knew Paul Burell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana. The first time Bryan met Diana I wasn’t invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan’s affair with Diana didn’t make it easier,” she said (via Daily Mail).

Burrell also claimed in his book that his former boss had affairs with nine men.

Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann