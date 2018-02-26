It’s been a long, three weeks without CBS’ “Bull” in our lives, but luckily the show returns on Tuesday with a brand-new episode. Hold yourself over until the exact moment the series returns with the episode’s trailer, as well as this synopsis of what the new storyline’s all about.

In Season 2, episode 15, titled “Witness for the Prosecution,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) is brought on by the District Attorney “to help convict Hazel Diaz (Roma Maffia), an infamous drug dealer who murdered a police officer but has managed to avoid jail for years on an insanity defense by feigning schizophrenia,” according to the episode summary.

In the trailer (seen above), Bull shows that he strongly feels Hazel’s faking her insanity in order to win her trial. He believes her public outbursts are all part of the act and that this crime is precisely how it looks, “A cold-blooded killing,” he says.

In order to prove he’s right, Bull tries to get Hazel to confess everything on-camera during his interview with her. Unfortunately for him, she continues to play the role.

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

“You’re very good,” he tells her.

Though Hazel might be good, Bull and his team are usually better. They almost never lose, which is why there’s a high chance he’ll figure out a way to beat her at this game she’s playing. Only a little bit longer to go until this episode airs and fans will find out just how he plans to do so.

The series has been on hiatus for the last few weeks while the Winter Olympics aired. The last new episode of the series, “Keep Your Friends Close,” aired on Feb. 6 and followed Bull and his crew as they worked with the FBI to close a case against a hacker who used computer code to break into LaGuardia Airport’s air traffic control to steal information. During this hour, Cable (Annabelle Attanasio) broke the law and hurt the case when her old friend, and the hacker’s girlfriend, asked her for help. Though she was tricked into her wrongdoings, Bull fired Cable, nonetheless.

“Bull” Season 2 returns on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.