Fast food chain Burger King found itself in hot water because of its recent ad campaign that said woman who got pregnant by soccer players competing in the World Cup will get a lifetime supply of whoppers. The promotion was announced Tuesday on VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook.

Just minutes after the campaign was live, the food chain was criticized for its poor taste move. The ad campaign was pulled due to the backlash and Burger King issued a statement on VK saying "sorry."

All materials related to the promotion were removed from the social media site, Burger King said. However, several screenshots of the campaign are still making the rounds on the internet.

The promotion also offered women 3 million Russian roubles ($47,000) along with the free whoopers if soccer players impregnate them.

Burger King said "we are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer “does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again.”

Burger King’s Russia division had previously been criticized for poking fun at a teenage rape victim in an online marketing campaign. The company used the likeness of Diana Shurygina, who was raped when she was 16 at a house party, as part of a buy one get one free burger offer.

Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel