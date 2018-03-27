A home break-in in Connecticut on Sunday resulted in little more than an uninvited houseguest, the New Haven Register reported. Garrett Connors was apprehended by New Haven police after they found him fast sleep on a couch in a house that did not belong to him.

At around 7 a.m. the homeowner was alerted by her phone about the break-in. Police made their way to the house and found Connors, 27, snoozing on the living room sofa. He told police he and his two friends were let into the house by a woman.

However, the homeowner was watching the break-in happen via a mobile surveillance feed, as she was not home to let anyone in. Connors entered the home by himself through the front door, with his two friends nowhere to be found. They did not show up on video nor were they found in or around the house, according to New Haven police.

Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Connors was hit with burglary and criminal trespass charges for the incident.

It was the second bizarre break-in that weekend in New Haven. A 31-year-old man kicked in the front door of a house after he had previously been outside yelling about how someone owed him money. When officers eventually found him in the home, he claimed he was the victim of a burglary. Witnesses, however, identified him as the burglar, as no one else was in the home at the time.

Police:Hamden man pretended to be victim in New Haven buglary https://t.co/YwtykxpC4t — New Haven Register (@nhregister) March 26, 2018

Burglars have been known to fall asleep on the job from time to time. In November, an alleged thief in Scotland was found taking a nap while covered in Doritos after a home invasion. In July 2017, a Wisconsin man fell asleep while naked after breaking into an apartment, in which he drank whiskey and ate a blueberry muffin before his nap.