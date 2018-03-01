Burned bodies of a woman and three children were discovered inside a home in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

According Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., police received reports of a fire inside the West Brookfield home and reported at the scene at 3:30 p.m. EST. On investigating the scene, they found the bodies of a woman, a seven-year-old girl, and two boys — aged five and two — in an upstairs bedroom, Patch reported.

"We are treating the deaths as suspicious," Early said. "This is very very early in this investigation and a lot of questions remain to be answered."

Although evidence of fire burns was noticed on the bodies, the exact cause of death is still being determined. The case has not been ruled a homicide. West Brookfield Police Chief C. Thomas O'Donnell refused to comment on whether the police are currently looking for a suspect.

"We don't believe at this time there is a worry to the general public,” he said. Police have closed roads in the area where the house was located.

Two of the children, whose bodies were discovered, were reportedly students at the West Brookfield Elementary School. Brett Kustigian, superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District, released a statement on Facebook reassuring members of the community that there was no cause for alarm.

Joe Lafko, a neighbor who was well acquainted with the family, told Boston Herald that the father of the children would often set up inflated entertainment for parties in the community. The father’s whereabouts are not immediately known.

"He was living here but he spent time in California too... He really worked hard for his family,” Lafko said. “He set up a bounce house for our church last year. How do you, I couldn't imagine. It's heartbreaking.”

Andrew Perez, who worked at the Northeast Pizza, said the woman had told him that her husband was out of town for work, when she came in with four children on Tuesday for dinner.

"It's really hard right now," he said. "They were great. A really nice family."

Sandi Wenzel, another neighbor, said: “If I was out walking my dog outside I would see her and we'd talk. I know that she had adorable children. They were very cute children. I'm still in shock about it. We were always friendly to each other. When I was walking my Siberian huskies I would see her children get off the school bus and see them playing in the yard. I just can't believe this whole this is happening. They had a long driveway so I didn't see them much. She would wait for her kids to get off the bus.”

Along with State Police and the Worcester District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office has also joined the investigation of what was described as a “disturbing scene,” by the police. The West Brookfield police and the Hardwick police are also assisting in the investigation.

