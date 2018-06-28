The iconic Buzz's Original Steak House in Pearl City, Hawaii, has been closed since Saturday after the Department of Health (DOH) learned of a roach infestation in the restaurant two weeks ago.

Following an inspection, the restaurant, owned by Bosh Ltd., was given a red placard by the DOH due to an infestation of cockroaches, conditions that could lead to cross-contamination and inadequate plumbing.

"Roaches observed throughout establishment at different stages of growth. Roaches are active and walking on food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils. Roaches also observed in dining area's furniture and carpet," the DOH said, Local Daily Hawaii News Now reported.

The report by DOH stated that the management was aware of the problem and an exterminator has visited the restaurant. The officials asked the management to continue the pest control and clean grease deposits.

Despite recent repairs to pipes, inspectors found that additional repairs were needed to address leaking pipes.

"The plumbing system is not properly repaired or maintained. Observed: Several pipes leaking. Sewage pipes close to grease trap and in bar area recently repaired. Manager mentioned service person said more aging pipes need to be replaced," the officials said.

Officials also noticed lack of disposable towels or hand-drying devices at hand-washing stations. They also found several instances that could cause cross- contamination including cabbage stored directly on rusted shelves, eggs stored next to ready-to-eat items, and cakes left uncovered.

Peter Oshiro of the Health Department said, "Roach infestations can come from a lot of different things. Let's say you own a restaurant and you have leaking plumbing and let's say one side of the wall is always wet, that's one thing that always attracts roaches and rodents.”

"Typically, roach infestations do not lead directly to food borne illnesses but because roaches and rodents are an indication they have sanitation controls at the facility we will close them down if they have infestations," Oshiro said adding that once the red card is given to any restaurant, the department does not have a timeframe for corrections.

Another Buzz's Steak House in Lanikai in Kailua was not been affected by this, local daily Khon 2 reported. The restaurant will remain closed until it receives clearance from the department to reopen.

Earlier this month, a Jacksonville Beach restaurant was shut after more than a dozen live roaches and more than 40 dead roaches were found at the restaurant during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Officials found roaches crawling under the pizza oven, under the sink and behind clean dishes. The restaurant had claimed on Facebook that it was because of a lightning strike.

When asked if the post was misleading, owner Walter Bianchi said, “In hindsight, yes. But I remind you that the moment in which that was posted – and again, we use a social media guru who does all these things for us -- at the moment in time, that’s all we knew. We had not yet observed any infestation,” local daily Action News reported.