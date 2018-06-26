The congressional intern who made headlines last week after she yelled “Mr. President, f—k you” across the Capitol rotunda as President Donald Trump made his way to Paul Ryan’s office for a meeting with House Republicans, was identified on Monday.

A spokesman for Sen. Maggie Hassan (Democrat-New Hampshire) confirmed that the woman who swore at the POTUS worked in their office. Although Hassan’s office did not confirm the identity of the female intern, sources told Fox News that her name was Caitlin Marriott.

Photo: Getty Images/ Darren McCollester

Aaron Jacobs, Sen. Hassan’s communications director, said Marriott, 21, was not terminated but was only suspended for a week for her behavior. She will continue to work for the senator’s office till August.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge, thereby restricting her access to the Capitol, in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct,” said Jacobs in a statement. “We also facilitated contact with Capitol police.”

Reports that Marriott was not fired from her position infuriated a number of Twitter users. “How the heck does this behavior NOT get you terminated as an intern?” wrote one user, while another tweeted, “why not fired? should be..much worse than Rosanne Barr.”

Yet another Twitter user said: “Unacceptable! When you blatantly disrespect the office of the President, no matter who's occupying it, you need to go. Shame on the NH Senator!!”

After yelling the profanity, Marriott raced away from the spot, forcing the authorities to issue a “be on lookout” for the woman. However, they were soon able to identify and track her down and question her to determine if she posed a legitimate threat to the POTUS.

After establishing the fact that Marriott was a not a threat, the authorities concluded that there wasn’t much to be done in the case. Moreover, according to the sources, Marriott’s decision to heckle the president was an “impulsive” one and not something that was carefully planned.

She was among the group of interns who gathered at the venue. The interns were bantering back and forth about possibly yelling something at the president and all of them “egged” Marriott on to take the lead. That is when she came up with the insult.

Although she was not terminated, Marriott’s Capitol pass was revoked and her duties were restricted to Hassan’s office on the third floor of the Hart Senate office building.

After news of Marriott being the intern who yelled at Trump was made public, Ann Coulter took to Twitter to express her anger. “I KNEW it was going to be a girl. (Caitlin Marriott, intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.) And you thought it was a good idea to give them the vote,” she wrote.

Many people took her tweet to mean she was rallying against women being given the right the vote, which made them shower the conservative social and political commentator with criticism.