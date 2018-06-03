Caitlyn Jenner’s son Brody Jenner got married this Saturday, but the Kardashian-Jenner patriarch chose to skip the big day to be in Vienna, Austria for a Life Ball event. The controversial reality TV star has now spoken up about her attendance at the benefit.

When Jenner arrived at the Life Ball welcome party at Le Meridien Hotel on Friday, she was interviewed by Us Weekly about the importance of the fundraising event. Kris Jenner’s ex admitted that it was the first time she’s attending the event and it feels great to know that she’s part of something that aims to find a cure for HIV/AIDS.

“This is my first time to the Life Ball. First time to Vienna. I’m a Life Ball virgin and this is absolutely great. The whole city celebrates this and diversity, diversity is good. They have raised so much money for HIV … They’ve really made a difference in the world,” she said.

Jenner knows how hard it is to raise funds for a certain cause. She has her own foundation, the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, that promotes equality and combats discrimination against transgender people. “I have my own foundation that I raise money for and I know how difficult that is and what a great job they’ve done all the years,” she said of Life Ball, which was founded way in 1992.

While the “I Am Cait” star’s attendance at the Life Ball’s 25th anniversary is making waves online, her absence at her son’s wedding is also raising some eyebrows. Brody tied the knot with longtime fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Nihi Sumba in Indonesia on Saturday, but the day before their nuptials Jenner chose to fly to Vienna.

Sources told TMZ earlier this week that Brody was deeply hurt by his father’s decision to skip his wedding. However, it didn’t really come as a surprise since their relationship has been strained for years. Jenner allegedly has issues with Brody’s “life choices,” causing them to not really see things eye to eye most of the time.

Nevertheless, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star does not object of Brody’s wedding to Carter. She even attended Carter’s bridal shower in Los Angeles in April. At the time, Jenner took a photo with the bride-to-be and shared it on Instagram. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than bachelor parties,” Jenner captioned her post.

