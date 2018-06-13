A California mother was praised for her “momma bear instincts” after she used a street taco to distract a gun-wielding man posing as a police officer.

“Brave Mother Uses “Taco-Tactics” to Distract Taco-Eating Cop Impersonator,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The family of six stopped to get street tacos and soda from a food truck in the City of Industry in Los Angeles County around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, when a man approached them on a bike.

The man who told them he was an undercover police officer lashed a gun hidden in his waistband and threatened the woman, her husband and their four children. Authorities said the woman did not believe him and instead decided to distract him.

"A mother’s instinct immediately kicked in and she knew the stranger was not a cop and that he may harm her family," the statement said.

According to the statement, "The mother instantly began to put together a plan in place to distance her husband, three daughters and toddler who was still buckled in his car seat inches away from the man with a gun."

Authorities said the woman offered the man a taco, handed over her purse and told him she was going to get napkins from the food truck. The man continued to show his gun and dig through her purse as she walked away.

She told the truck owner and other customers what was going on and asked them to call 911. A man working in the truck called the authorities who found him next to their family van.

Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes after the woman walked back to her family.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man tossed the gun into the van and tried to get in as soon as he saw the police. Officers separated him from the family and recovered the firearm before arresting him.

“We want to give a shout out to the brave mother whose momma bear instincts kicked in and she was able to deescalate the situation, plan a distraction and found a way to get deputies to her location immediately,” he statement said.

Authorities said the man Juan Rodriguez, 38, was arrested and is facing felony charges of child endangerment and impersonating a peace officer.

"We want to thank the community members who immediately called law enforcement to report the suspicious activity," police said in the statement.

According to sheriff’s inmate records, Juan Rodriguez was being held in lieu of $201,000 bail at the sheriff’s Industry Patrol Station, Los Angeles Times reported.