A year after California legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, the state is all set to start the sale of Cannabis, starting Jan.1.

Proposition 64, passed by the voters fall 2016, also called for recreational cannabis businesses to get state licenses starting on the date. However, if you think that you will be able to walk into a local dispensary and buy a joint on New Year’s Day, you might just be mistaken.

While the new industry is expected to bring in a revenue of $4 billion a year, there is also a long list of rules and regulations, for both those who wish to sell and those who wish to buy, according to ABC affiliate KFSN-TV.

A trio of bills that mandated the first set of comprehensive regulations on medical marijuana in California by the start of 2018 were signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in November 2015, the Californian reported.

One year later, proposition 64 was passed following which a separate set of regulations was drafted for recreational marijuana by the state regulators — the Department of Food and Agriculture for cultivators, the Department of Public Health for manufacturers and the Department of Consumer Affair’s Bureau of Cannabis Control for retailers, distributors and testers.

Senate Bill 94 called for merging the medical and recreational laws into one unified system and in case of discrepancies, the bill largely sided with proposed rules for the recreational sector.

Finally three sets of rule s were released by each agency for businesses as well as consumers that called for strict testing and tracking all products from seed to sale.

Josh Drayton with the California Cannabis Industry Association was quoted as saying by ABC affiliate KABC-TV: "You know this is not going to just be full legality without regulation. Many of us that have been activists in this world for a long time have been waiting for this, but it is going to be much different than a lot of folks anticipated.”

Certain limits have been established on both sides, including: