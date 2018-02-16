San Jose, California, police arrested a Willow Glen Middle School physical education teacher Wednesday for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students.

Police said 47-year-old Clifford Pappadakis was taking inappropriate photos of his female students. The investigation started Sept. 8 last year, after parents claimed they saw Pappadakis taking the photos. He was placed immediately on administrative leave at the time and turned himself in on Wednesday.

He has been charged with the following:

Seven counts of Annoying and Molesting a Child (misdemeanor) 647.6 PC and

One count of Possession of Child Pornography (felony) 311.11(A) PC.

Police searched the teacher’s computer and residence for evidence. Several electronic devices were seized and the authorities forensically examined them. Investigators said they discovered numerous inappropriate images on his devices.

“Forensic investigators located numerous inappropriate images in Pappadakis’ possession,” according to a police statement released Thursday, Mercury News reported. Detectives had already submitted their findings to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office in December 2017 and earlier this month an arrest warrant was issued.

Pappadakis worked as a P.E. teacher and track and field coach at the middle school.

The school's principal sent a letter to the parents and the community with news of the teacher’s arrest:

“Dear Willow Glen Middle School Community,



Today, a former employee of San José Unified who previously worked at Willow Glen Middle School was arrested. While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing criminal matter, this case affirms San José Unified's commitment to the safety and well-being of our students,” the letter said.

“We are grateful to our students for having the confidence to report suspicious activity, and we encourage everyone in our school community to do so. Our community is safer when we all look out for each other,” the letter added, according to ABC Action News.

People having information were requested to call Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Mike O’Grady at 408-537-1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Although it is quite surprising, there have been similar instances in the past.

Last week, Feb. 6, an elementary school teacher was arrested on charges of child molestation in Indiana. The incidents reportedly happened over the previous three weeks in a classroom during school hours.

Justin Wolf, a third grade teacher, was arrested after a parent claimed their child told them the teacher touched them inappropriately. Wolf was being held on three Level 4 felony counts of child molestation at the Vanderburgh County Jail pending his court appearance.

Similarly, last week on Feb. 8, an ex-music teacher at Woodland High School in Georgia was arrested and is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond on charges that he sexually molested a student.

Ryan Harvey, 23, was arrested on eight charges including sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and aggravated child molestation. According to an arrest warrant, he is suspected of indecent acts against two students, one of which is a male student under 16.