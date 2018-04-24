It was rumored last week that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” will feature a Battle Royale mode. Now a new report claims that the upcoming game’s Battle Royale mode will be released for the Nintendo Switch as a standalone title.

To be clear, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” won’t be available for the Nintendo Switch, but the standalone Battle Royale version will be, according to GamingIntel’s anonymous source. The report claims that the Battle Royale mode will be bundled with the full “Black Ops 4” game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.

The exact name of this standalone title hasn’t been revealed, but it has been given the nickname “Call of Duty Battle Royale.” It’s possible that Activision, the publisher of the “Call of Duty” franchise, might give it a different title so that it could put its own brand on the Battle Royale concept. The report goes on to say that this standalone Battle Royale-only version of “Black Ops 4” will be released on Oct. 12 for the Switch. This is the same release date of the full “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” game that will be available to other platforms.

Activision and developer Treyarch haven’t confirmed Battle Royale mode for “Black Ops 4.” Rumors suggest that Raven Software is leading the development of the standalone “Call of Duty Battle Royale” game. Developer Beenox, who also worked alongside Raven Software for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered,” is also said to be involved in its development.

If this rumor is true, then this will be the very first Battle Royale game and “Call of Duty” title on the Switch. Unfortunately, there’s no way of telling whether this report can be fully trusted. GamingIntel said that its source wishes to stay anonymous, and the site said that the new leak is in line with information that it previously acquired from a different source. For now, this is only just a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.

IBT reported last week that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” won’t feature a traditional single-player campaign, but it will have a Battle Royale mode. Treyarch is said to be focusing more on expanding multiplayer modes and the popular Zombies mode. The cooperative modes are also said to function as the stand-in for the typical single-player campaign experience. Nothing else has been confirmed about “Black Ops 4,” but Activision is expected to fully reveal the game on May 17.

