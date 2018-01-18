Sledgehammer Games is rolling out a brand new Hot Fix for “Call of Duty: WWII” and it comes with changes that the fan community has been craving for since the first-person shooter’s release last November. These changes will be available to the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

Weapons

The new “Call of Duty: WWII” Hot Fix brings changes to six weapons in the game: FG 42, Grease Gun, Kar98k, Lee Enfield, Combat Shotgun and Sawed-Off Shotgun. The developer has apparently decided to make some modifications on their stats.

According to DualShockers, the FG 42 rifle’s recoil and fire rate have been buffed, while the Grease Gun and the Lee Enfeild’s aim-down-sight (ADS) transition times have been modified. On the other hand, the Kar98k, which is usually used for quickscoping, had its ADS transition nerfed.

The Combat Shotgun’s Slight Max Damage range has also been nerfed but not the point where it is lower than where it was at the game’s launch. Interestingly, Sledgehammer did a lot of tweaking to the Sawed-Off Shotgun, which was a pet peeve to many players at launch. Its Max and Mid Damage range has now been buffed. The number of pellets it needs to kill and its reload time have also been decreased, while its hip-fire spread has been increased.

Maps

Players will also see changes to two maps when this Hot Fix is installed. The defensive positions on Sainte Marie du Mont have been moved, so defensive start spawns now happen in S&D. The CTF flag positions have also been transferred on London Docks.

New Update

In addition to the Hot Fix, the developer has confirmed that a new update is coming next week. Sledgehammer also said that this new update will come with health regen improvements, Winter Carentan and a map that was formerly only available during the Winter Siege event.

The Hot Fix comes days prior the release of the “Call of Duty: WWII” first major DLC expansion called “The Resistance,” which is arriving on Jan. 30 on PS4. The expansion comes with a new Nazi Zombies chapter called “The Darkest Shore.” It will also introduce a new War Mode mission called “Operation Intercept” that will task players to rescue French resistance fighters, according to GameSpot.

